Port St. Lucie tackles Bayshore Boulevard traffic with corridor improvement project

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV is listening to your traffic concerns about a roadway in Port St Lucie.

Traffic is one of the main issues our news team always hears about at our Let's Hear It events in the city.

Bayshore Boulevard redesign could bring 4 lanes, roundabouts to Port St. Lucie

WPTV Treasure Coast reporter Tyler Hatfield listened to neighbors about their roadway headaches on Bayshore Boulevard and heard from the city about how they're trying to improve it.

But right now on Bayshore Boulevard, neighbor Jackson Lloyd said traffic is bumper to bumper.

"It's really busy, all the time," Lloyd said. "Sometimes l when I'm leaving my house, cars just line up, and it's nearly impossible to get out of my own house."

The city of Port St Lucie heard these concerns and is working on the Bayshore Boulevard Corridor Improvement Project.

"Bayshore is a really important corridor," said Scott Samples with the city of Port St Lucie. "There's a lot of traffic that goes through there. It's a connector from the north side of the city towards the south."

The project focuses on the 1.3-mile, two-lane stretch from Prima Vista Boulevard to the roundabout at Selvitz Road.

There are three design options: two of them are four-lane designs with sidewalks and bike paths. The third design is a two-way divided highway.

"All this is geared towards, how do we improve safety?" Samples said. "How do we improve traffic efficiency and the way that traffic flows."

The city is also proposing a roundabout at Floresta Drive.

"The roundabouts typically are safer," Samples said. "They improve efficiency of traffic flow."

Lloyd agrees that a roundabout could help with traffic.

"It always seems to enhance the flow of traffic, because there's no stops, it's just constantly flowing," Lloyd said.

While Lloyd said he doesn't know if more lanes are needed, he said he supports more sidewalks.