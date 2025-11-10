Port St. Lucie moves forward with red light cameras after traffic deaths surge past last year's total

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie is moving forward with plans to install red light cameras at the city's most dangerous intersections, as traffic fatalities have already surpassed last year's total.

We spoke to the city's police chief about what is being done to improve safety on the roads.

WATCH BELOW: Port St. Lucie moves forward to install red light cameras

As Port St. Lucie's population grows, it is nearly impossible to escape from traffic.

With more cars on the road, the opportunity is there for more drivers to break the rules.

So the city's police department has looked at the last three years of traffic data to come up with the 10 most dangerous intersections in the city.

"Inevitably, when it comes to traffic enforcement, you end up asking the question, 'Can I make the roads safer using automated enforcement?'" Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk said.

Niemczyk believes the answer is yes, and he would like to see red light cameras help with traffic enforcement. On Monday, the chief received an initial green light from the city council.

"People need to be held accountable for bad driver behavior, and this is definitely a way to do it so … full support," said Mayor Shannon Martin.

Of the top 10 intersections that could get red light cameras, three are along Port St. Lucie Boulevard and three are along St. Lucie West Boulevard. This includes the No. 1 most dangerous intersection, located at Cashmere and St. Lucie West boulevards.

The City Council will need to approve the red light camera ordinance on a second reading.

Niemczyk told WPTV that it would then take some time before the cameras are procured and made operational.

"My mission is to make the city as safe as possible, so this is an option that we want to explore," Niemczyk said.