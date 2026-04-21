Port St. Lucie City Council unanimously approves traffic plan for Village and Tradition parkway intersection

Port St. Lucie City Council on Monday unanimously approved a new design plan for the intersection of Village Parkway and Tradition Parkway.

WATCH: $1.5 million design plan for busy intersection approved

City leaders approve new design plan for busy Port St. Lucie intersection

WPTV has been following concerns about the intersection and listening to residents. In August 2025, city officials held a public meeting to gather input from drivers and pedestrians about what the intersection needs to make it safer. Last summer we reported that since 2020, there have been 2,035 traffic citations at the intersection.

City council members were shown three different build designs, and the "capacity improvements" that would potentially help with congestion.

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City officials say they're working on solutions for busy Port St. Lucie intersection

The third option was chosen, which Alia Awwad, planning group lead for transportation for civil engineering firm DRMP, said would best alleviate congestion, specifically afternoon rush hour traffic.

The third option proposes extending the eastbound left turn turn lanes back, and extending an eastbound dedicated right turn lane. It would also relocate a bus stop on the south side of Tradition Parkway to allow more vehicle space. A third through lane would also be added.

City of Port St. Lucie/DRMP Design plan chosen by Port St. Lucie City Council on April 20, 2026.

"The three biggest words, and most important words, in this presentation were 'Per resident feedback,'" said Council Member Anthony Bonna, voicing support for the third option. "And I just want to give a word of encouragement to residents. Anyone who thinks or says that the public meetings don't matter or things are already decided before you go to the public meeting, that's absolutely not true. We value our public feedback."

That proposal would cost an estimated $1.5 million, the most expensive of the three options. It would take four to six weeks to finalize the design for bidding.