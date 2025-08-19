City officials say they're working on solutions for this busy intersection in Tradition

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — You could make your voice heard Tuesday night on possible improvements at a busy intersection in Tradition.

Port St. Lucie leaders held a public meeting to discuss the intersection at Village and Tradition parkway.

City officials tell us they’ve been using traffic studies to see how adding more lanes at the intersection could help traffic flow.

But they also wanted to hear input from you about the congestion, and ways to improve safety measures for pedestrians and bicyclists.

They told WPTV's Tyler Hatfield the meeting will help them decide how to move forward.

“By soliciting the public's input, we're gathering information along with the data that comes from a traffic study to make sure that we're making the best decisions possible,” said Scott Samples with the city of Port St Lucie.

Since 2020, Port St Lucie police reported there were 2,035 traffic citations at the intersection.

Peggy Bush from Palm City shops in Tradition all the time, but told WPTV the busy intersection may have her looking at other options.

“My husband and I avoid Tradition on the weekend because of this problem,” said Bush. “If it continues to be this way, we're going to find alternate shopping areas.”

Bush said the problem with the intersection is the constant congestion.

“It's very busy,” said Bush. “Especially if you're trying to get on 95 and turn into that lane back there, it's almost impossible.”

Bush blames the lack of lanes, while Deryck Weaver from Port St. Lucie blames the limited access from I-95 to get into Tradition.

“It's just a complete mess,” said Weaver. “Everyone comes off of 95 here and comes down into this. This the first intersection off of 95.”

City leaders held the public meeting at Tradition Town Hall from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.