Police investigate after semi-truck hits, kills pedestrian in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a flatbed semi-truck hit a pedestrian on Wednesday morning in Port St. Lucie.

The accident occurred at the intersection of SE Veterans Memorial Parkway and South U.S. Highway 1.

The 67-year-old male pedestrian was taken to HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

No further details have been released as police continue to investigate. Officers are asking those who observed the incident or who may have video evidence to contact 772-871-5000.