WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Fourth of July ranks as one of America's most dangerous holidays for drivers, but a little planning can be lifesaving.

Last Fourth of July, 579 people died in car crashes nationwide. Nearly 4 in 10 of those deaths involved impaired driving — significantly higher than the typical 30% rate seen throughout the year. Historical data shows deadly crashes spike by 44% on Independence Day.

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Plan a safe ride home this Fourth of July weekend to avoid deadly holiday crashes

Teenagers make up about 10% of these holiday fatalities, according to federal statistics.

Rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft are experiencing surge demand as celebrants use them as their designated drivers. Local safety campaigns encourage everyone to plan ahead using rideshares, taxis, or public transportation.

Local residents are getting the message. People in downtown West Palm Beach say they're already making smart choices.

"I will be paddle boarding, but I will have a designated truck driver drop us off and pick us up," Scott said.

"I'm gonna take an Uber to come celebrate," Pamela explained about her July 4th plans.

Carlos summed it up best— "Definitely want to have a fun time and make it home in one piece."

Money-saving ride tips:

• Time it right: Leave early or wait out peak hours to avoid surge pricing

• Walk smart: Head a few blocks away from crowded areas for easier pickup

• Shop around: Compare prices across different rideshare apps