New traffic signal coming to busy Port St. Lucie intersection after resident concerns

One our news team hears a lot: traffic.

We've learned improvements are coming to Tradition at the intersection of Community Boulevard and Discovery Way.

Port St. Lucie reporter Tyler Hatfield went to that intersection to explain the changes and listen to drivers who have mixed opinions.

Drivers said the intersection can get busy, but crews with Port St. Lucie are helping with a new addition: a traffic signal.

Neighbor Dominick Bottone said it's been a long time coming.

“I think it's about time and it's really needed here,” said Bottone. “It caused a lot of jam-ups, there’s been accidents here, so I think it’s a really good thing.”

Hatfield made calls to the city and got answers as to why there.

City spokesperson Scott Samples said it's needed because of increased traffic volume and development in the area.

“This has become a main artery to get to a lot of those new homes and those new businesses,” said Samples.

Samples adds it’ll increase safety for drivers, bikers and pedestrians.

“This is really a part of our data-driven approach to making sure that we're continuing to make the roadways as safe and effective and efficient as possible,” said Samples.

But not everyone is a fan. Neighbor Gary Schwabb said he rather see a traffic circle, because he said the light backs up a lot of traffic.

“I’m waiting a long time, to make a right or a left,” said Schwabb.

Samples said more lights are coming at Village Parkway and Marshall Parkway, and Village Parkway and Legacy Drive.

