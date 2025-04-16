New proposal aims to lessen traffic at intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Parker Avenue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Commuters in downtown West Palm Beach are expressing frustration over the traffic congestion at the intersection of Parker Avenue and Okeechobee Boulevard, where backups can extend for a quarter mile daily.

Local resident James Porter, a commuter from Boynton Beach, described the struggle during peak hours.

“I do get stuck here at times,” he said. “Around four o'clock, 4:30, you can't even move here.”

WATCH: WPTV speaks with frustrated drivers at intersection

Proposal aims to lessen traffic at intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Parker Avenue

Drivers are often left sitting bumper to bumper while trying to turn left from Parker Avenue onto Okeechobee Boulevard. Another commuter, Mike Sand, suggested a possible solution, stating, “I think ideally, it would be great if two lanes turned left.”

West Palm Beach Commissioner Gregg Weiss is advocating for a solution aimed at easing traffic in this area. He is proposing to add an additional left turn lane on Parker Avenue, which would effectively double the number of vehicles that can turn left without altering the existing roadway configuration, apart from some necessary painting.

“It makes a lot of sense and relatively low cost to be able to improve this intersection,” Weiss explained.

He also plans to introduce a left-turn signal light in conjunction with the new lane. The proposal includes converting a blocked-off area into a right-turn lane, allowing existing lanes to shift and create space for the new left-turn lane.

WPTV The proposal includes converting a blocked-off area into a right-turn lane, allowing existing lanes to shift and create space for the new left-turn lane.

Currently, Weiss's team notes that vehicles turning left only have a few seconds to make the turn, with fewer than 10 cars able to pass through the light at a time. His goal is to reduce the long waits for drivers and enhance the overall flow of traffic.

“It would alleviate all the traffic here, and people want to get on 95, and it would help with that,” Porter added, echoing the sentiments of other frustrated commuters.

Sand concurs, stating, “We're in full alignment” of anything that cuts down their commutes.

Weiss has submitted his proposal to the city for approval. Attempts to reach city officials for comments have not been answered at this time. For now, commuters continue to navigate the challenging intersection in hopes of a timely resolution.