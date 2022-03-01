New project on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road could help drivers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on a major roadway to and from the Acreage and Loxahatchee can bring the communities to a standstill, leaving drivers in a gridlock with not enough pavement to handle the traffic flow.

But now, residents hope a new project on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road could offer some future relief.

Hundreds of cars and trucks travel on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road between Orange and Northlake Boulevards. There's a new construction project starting on this road.

"It's definitely going to be a good thing. The problem is the thoroughfare plan was supposed to be done like 10 years ago," said homeowner Bob Morgan.

Morgan lives in the Acreage. He said there's slow moving traffic in his community on a daily basis.

"Like coming from Northlake and Coconut it's backed up to almost half a mile. Going west on Northlake to Seminole Pratt that get's backed up to Grapeview which I assume is close to two miles," Morgan said.

And if there's a crash in the area, drivers are limited on where to turn.

"Should have had these other projects east, west, Northlake, 60th Street that was promised to be open up when the community out there was created," Morgan said.

"Palm Beach County is growing and with the addition of Westlake, Avenir, and Arden out in the western communities, the traffic has been really bad," said Albert Hoffman, the director of Palm Beach County's construction coordination division. "The project is going to include widening from a two-lane to a four-lane divided roadway. It's including new drainage, a new sidewalk, and curb and bicycle lanes."

Construction is expected to last about two and a half years. The first phase will be the ponds. Then construction on the roadway will begin.

The project scheduled to be finished in late 2024 or early 2025.

Morgan hopes the construction project helps with the traffic flow.

"I hope they planned this out correctly because the traffic is going to be a nightmare. If they start more than this project which we are under the assumption they are going to, it's just going to be a nightmare for our residents to try and get out of here," Morgan said.