Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Military Trail in Palm Beach County, suspect car unknown

PBSO
WPTV
PBSO
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead following a hit-and-run crash off Military Trail in Palm Beach County Wednesday night.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Dayan Rodriguez, 29, was riding south on Military Trail approaching Canal 10 Road at around 9:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling north is believed to have made a U-turn in front of him.

Rodriguez struck the passenger side of the vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle. The vehicle fled the scene, continuing south on Military Trail, deputies said.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday morning. The suspect vehicle remains unknown.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening