Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Military Trail in Palm Beach County, suspect car unknown

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead following a hit-and-run crash off Military Trail in Palm Beach County Wednesday night.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Dayan Rodriguez, 29, was riding south on Military Trail approaching Canal 10 Road at around 9:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling north is believed to have made a U-turn in front of him.

Rodriguez struck the passenger side of the vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle. The vehicle fled the scene, continuing south on Military Trail, deputies said.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday morning. The suspect vehicle remains unknown.