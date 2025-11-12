Man, 35, dead after crashing e-bike into truck in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie man is dead after crashing his e-bike into a truck on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Port St. Lucie Police say that the incident occurred at around noon at the intersection of NE Floresta Drive and NE Airoso Road.

Richard Willis, 35, was driving an e-bike south on the east sidewalk of NE Airoso Boulevard when a pickup truck towing a flat utility trailer was turning from NE Floresta Drive onto NE Airoso Road. As the vehicle was turning right, Willis lost control of the e-bike on the curve of the sidewalk, drove off and hit the metal loading ramp on the side of the trailer.

Willis was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Police say it appears the truck driver had a green light and was making a proper turn, and the e-bike was traveling at around 30 mph at the time of the crash.