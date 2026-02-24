St. Lucie County looks to widen 10-mile stretch of Glades Cut Off Road

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — As St. Lucie County's population continues to grow, officials are looking at widening a road that currently has only one lane in each direction.

The county is considering widening and reconstructing a 10-mile segment of Glades Cut Off Road/County Road 709 from Range Line Road to Selvitz Road.

As part of the study, all intersections within the project limits will be evaluated.

St. Lucie County The study limits are along Glades Cut Off Road from Range Line Road to Selvitz Road in St. Lucie County.

St. Lucie County said widening the road will enhance safety and also accommodate the growing traffic volumes for the anticipated growth over the next two decades.

The current Project Development & Environment (PD&E) study is the second phase of the project development process.

"Each PD&E study requires the combined efforts of professional engineers, planners, and scientists, to collect data, develop and evaluate alternatives, conduct studies, prepare reports, and gather input from the public, applicable agencies, and interested parties," according to the website dedicated to the project.

Two options are currently being evaluated for the project and are being presented this evening. Both options include widening the road to four lanes (two in each direction).

St. Lucie County The widening project for Glades Cut Off Road in St. Lucie County currently has two versions, with and without bike lanes.

The first option includes bike lanes, and the second alternative is with no bike lanes. Both options include a 12-foot shared-use path.

The option with bike lanes would have a 7-foot bicycle lane in each direction.

A virtual workshop will occur on Tuesday at 4 p.m. An in-person workshop will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center located at 2000 Virginia Avenue, Fort Pierce, with a formal presentation at 6 p.m.

A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.