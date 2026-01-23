Florida's Turnpike South shut down in Palm Beach County, northbound partially closed after semi-truck crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County is causing major delays Friday afternoon.

The tractor-trailer crash occurred at around 11 a.m. at mile marker 85 of the Turnpike, near the Boynton Beach Boulevard exit.

All southbound lanes are currently blocked, and two lanes are blocked going northbound. Expect major delays.

The semi truck appears to have set on fire after crashing into the median. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) confirmed that there are injuries as a result of the crash.

WPTV has reached out to the FHP to find out more details.

WPTV will update this article as lanes reopen.