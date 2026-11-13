Florida's Turnpike northbound closed in Palm City after tractor-trailer, pickup truck crash

PALM CITY, Fla. — The northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed in Palm City following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. near mile marker 137, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Officials said both drivers are safe and no injuries have been reported.

Martin County Fire Rescue, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are working to clear debris from the roadway.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, seek alternate routes and expect delays.

It was not immediately clear when the northbound lanes would reopen.

