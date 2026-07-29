Flashing traffic light at Glades Cut Off Road in St. Lucie County still not fully operational after 6 months

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A flashing traffic light installed at the intersection of Glades Cut Off Road and Commerce Center Drive more than six months ago is still not fully operational, and neighbors say the confusion it's creating is becoming a safety concern.

The light was installed by the Wylder community in December. When it was first put in, St. Lucie County told WPTV Treasure Coast reporter Tyler Hatfield it still needed to align with the Florida East Coast Railway track signals before it could be fully operational.

Brian Packard, who lives near the intersection, said the light has made some difference — but not enough.

"They didn't have any reason to slow down. At least now they know there's an intersection," Packard said.

Still, Packard said the situation remains dangerous.

"It's just not a safe situation," Packard said.

Taylor Lorsten reached out to WPTV by email, saying the flashing mode is creating more problems than it's solving.

"At first it was (a sigh of) relief, and then it was the confusion," Lorsten said.

Lorsten said drivers don't know how to respond to the light.

"People are stopping when they shouldn't stop, or go when they shouldn't go," Lorsten said.

More than six months after installation, Lorsten said nothing appears to have changed.

"We just haven't seen any work being done on that at all," Lorsten said.

Lorsten said the flashing light can add major backups and worries that confused, aggressive driving could put her family at risk.

"My son, who's a new driver, not knowing what to do when everybody's confused and something really happening bad to him," Lorsten said.

WPTV reached out to the Wylder community, FEC Railways and St. Lucie County to find out who is responsible for making the light fully operational, but the answer remains unclear.

"It's just not clear whose responsibility it is, and what time frame that would fit into," Lorsten said.

We're still working to hear back from all parties.

WPTV

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