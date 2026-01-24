Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Film production in downtown West Palm Beach to close roads, cause traffic delays

Filming to take place outside Palm Beach County Courthouse and the 1916 Palm Beach County Courthouse
Flags outside the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach on Feb. 24, 2021.jpg
Flags outside the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach on Feb. 24, 2021.
A film production in downtown West Palm Beach will close roads and sidewalks and delay traffic on Jan. 24.

The city says that from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., filming will take place outside the Palm Beach County Courthouse and the 1916 Palm Beach County Courthouse, from the sidewalks along North Dixie Highway between Banyan Boulevard and 3rd Street, as well as from the southbound road lane on N. Dixie Hwy.

Filming may stop traffic for 10 minutes or more while cameras are rolling.

Filming will also take place at 218 Pershing Way in the El Cid neighborhood from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The road will close to through traffic but residents will be able to access their homes.

