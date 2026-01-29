FDOT commits to speed up State Road 710 widening project after meeting with Rep. John Snyder

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV listened to State Representative John Snyder, who had a meeting with FDOT officials about speeding up the widening project on State Road 710.

Rep. Snyder said FDOT told him they’re moving immediately and will offer short-term solutions during construction.

Officials meet to expedite State Road 710 widening project

“One of the common themes that we heard is, we need to get this road widened,” said Rep. Snyder. “We were given is this assurance. That this will remain a top priority, and that that there will be focused attention on moving as quickly, as expeditiously as possible on this.”

FDOT has already begun the design phase, which will require them to purchase private property for the right of way to widen the road.

During the construction of the widening project, Rep. Snyder said FDOT told him they will offer temporary solutions, including rumble strips, more signage and yellow lights with enforcement.

Rep. Snyder adds he was also told by FDOT that there’s an ability to add additional passing lanes.

“By no means do we feel that that's going to be good enough, but in the meantime, that's where we were grateful that they've heard that cry,” said Rep. Snyder.

But Rep. Snyder said he will keep fighting to make sure this project gets done.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and we're going to keep pounding the desk and make sure that we have movement quickly,” said Snyder.

WPTV reached out to FDOT about the meeting with Rep. Snyder and we’re still waiting to hear back.

As of now, construction to widen the road is set to begin in 2030.

