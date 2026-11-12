Drowsy driving risks in focus as data shows hundreds of truck crashes on Florida's Turnpike

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drowsy driving can be dangerous for anyone behind the wheel, but fatigue involving a large commercial truck can have deadly consequences.

During Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, crash data from the Florida Department of Transportation and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is putting renewed attention on the risks of driver fatigue, including here in Palm Beach County.

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Drowsy driving puts truckers and motorists at risk on South Florida roads

In 2025, West Palm Beach recorded 51 reported truck crashes, resulting in one fatality and 23 injuries, according to the data provided to WPTV.

The numbers are even larger along Florida's Turnpike. There were 451 reported truck crashes, resulting in 21 fatalities and 245 injuries.

Statewide data also points to the morning commute as a key period for truck crashes. Nearly 20% of reported truck crashes occurred between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Fatigue can affect a driver's reaction time, concentration and ability to make quick decisions. Those risks are especially concerning when the driver is operating a large commercial vehicle.

Federal hours-of-service regulations limit how long commercial drivers can remain behind the wheel and require rest periods. But regardless of how much driving time remains under those limits, drivers are responsible for stopping when fatigue makes continuing unsafe.

The message during Drowsy Driving Prevention Week is straightforward: recognize the warning signs of fatigue and don't try to push through them.

For truck drivers and other motorists alike, getting off the road and resting could prevent a serious or deadly crash.