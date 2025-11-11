Fatal crash shuts down all southbound lanes on Florida’s Turnpike in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash on Florida’s Turnpike South before Mile Marker 176 has shut down all lanes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP is reporting the crash includes a fatality.

Traffic is currently backed up to before Mile Marker 178, and drivers are being urged to seek alternate routes.

Road Rangers are on scene assisting with traffic control and cleanup. Authorities are reminding motorists to move over or slow down when approaching emergency or service vehicles.

The incident was last updated at 4:49 p.m. and remains an active scene.