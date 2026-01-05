Crash in Jupiter leaves 26-year-old motorcyclist dead

JUPITER, Fla. — A 26-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into the side of a truck in Jupiter Sunday morning.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a Toyota truck was driving westbound at the 4600 block of Donald Ross Road and was making a left turn across the eastbound lanes into a shopping plaza. At the time, the driver of a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Donald Ross Road at a high rate of speed and hit the passenger side of the truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Spencer Holden, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.