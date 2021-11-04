Watch
Cashless tolls on Florida's Turnpike begins Monday

All tolls in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast will be cashless
A sign at the entrance to Florida's Turnpike on Martin Downs Boulevard in Palm City, Fla., alerts drivers that cashless tolling will begin Nov. 8, 2021. <br/>
'No cash begins Nov. 8' sign warns of cashless tolls at Florida's Turnpike
Posted at 11:22 AM, Nov 04, 2021
PALM CITY, Fla. — In a few days, technology will be replacing the toll booths along the turnpike to be cashless.

Beginning Monday, Palm Beach County's section of Florida's Turnpike, south to north and through the Treasure Coast, will have an electronic payment system.

An all-electronic tolling (AET) system will enable cashless toll collection through transponders or license plate readers and will eliminate the need for a vehicle to stop to pay a toll.

RELATED: FLORIDA'S TURNPIKE IS GOING CASHLESS

The AET conversion projects has been in the works for years. Prior to this, cash toll collections were removed at Glades Road, Atlantic Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard interchanges.

According to Florida’s Turnpike, this project costs about $20 million.

It will be another three years until all the toll plazas in Florida are removed.

