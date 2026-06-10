Alan Jackson's '5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest' brings road closures, parking changes to downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you are attending Alan Jackson's "5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest" in downtown West Palm Beach on June 12-13, music fans should plan ahead.
There is no on-site parking for the event, and several roads around the waterfront commons are already closed.
The following street closures are in effect from Saturday, June 6, through Wednesday, June 17:
- Flagler Drive from Fern Street to Banyan Boulevard
- 100 blocks of North and South Clematis Streets
- 100 Block of Evernia Street
- 100 Block of Datura Street
- Lantana Avenue between Banyan Boulevard and North Clematis Street
- Narcissus Avenue between Banyan Boulevard and Datura Street
- 200 Block of Clematis Street
Organizers say the best way to get to the festival is by taking Brightline or Tri-Rail. For those who choose to drive to the event, city garages are charging special event rates ranging between $20 and $40.
Ride-share apps are also an option for navigating downtown West Palm Beach.
Also, music fans can catch a ride on the Circuit shuttle with an average fare of $2, depending on your pickup and drop-off location, as well as the number of passengers.
The festival has big names performing, including Ella Langley, Old Dominion and Clint Black.
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