Alan Jackson's '5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest' brings road closures, parking changes to downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you are attending Alan Jackson's "5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest" in downtown West Palm Beach on June 12-13, music fans should plan ahead.

There is no on-site parking for the event, and several roads around the waterfront commons are already closed.

The following street closures are in effect from Saturday, June 6, through Wednesday, June 17:



Flagler Drive from Fern Street to Banyan Boulevard

100 blocks of North and South Clematis Streets

100 Block of Evernia Street

100 Block of Datura Street

Lantana Avenue between Banyan Boulevard and North Clematis Street

Narcissus Avenue between Banyan Boulevard and Datura Street

200 Block of Clematis Street

Organizers say the best way to get to the festival is by taking Brightline or Tri-Rail. For those who choose to drive to the event, city garages are charging special event rates ranging between $20 and $40.

Ride-share apps are also an option for navigating downtown West Palm Beach.

Also, music fans can catch a ride on the Circuit shuttle with an average fare of $2, depending on your pickup and drop-off location, as well as the number of passengers.

The festival has big names performing, including Ella Langley, Old Dominion and Clint Black.

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