New ‘5 O’Clock Somewhere’ Fest to take over downtown West Palm Beach this summer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A brand-new country music festival is heading to West Palm Beach this summer.

The 5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest, led by country star Alan Jackson, is set for June 12–13 at the waterfront off Clematis Street.

Organizers announced the headliners Wednesday, and the lineup includes Ella Langley, Old Dominion and Clint Black.

“I’m not touring anymore, but I like the idea of still being able to give people an opportunity to have a ‘Good Time’ and enjoy some great country music while they do,” Jackson said in a press release.

And the location isn’t random. The festival is named after Jackson’s hit song that topped the charts for two months back in the summer of 2003—and its music video was filmed in South Florida at the Square Grouper in Jupiter.

Tickets go on sale online Friday, March 27.