A 30-year promise: What's behind the holdup of Lyons Road extension in Wellington?

WELLINGTON, Fla. — For over 30 years, a road sign in Palm Beach County has promised something that has still never happened: the extension of Lyons Road further north past Lake Worth Road. Now, frustrated Wellington drivers want to know why they're still waiting.

Right now, drivers in the area face a daily detour. Instead of a straight shot north on Lyons Road, they must zigzag from Lake Worth Road to US 441 to Stribling Way just to reach Forest Hill Boulevard. It's the only gap between Okeechobee Boulevard and Glades Road where you can't drive straight through.

What's behind the holdup of Lyons Road extension in Wellington?

"I'm really shocked that there hasn't been any progress," said Andrew, a resident who contacted WPTV about the stalled project. "This is the only spot where you cannot go straight through."

So, what's the holdup? The county has a simple rule: they'll only build the extension when traffic gets bad enough to justify it. Specifically, US 441 between Lake Worth Road and Stribling Way needs to hit capacity first.

Here's where it gets technical: US 441 is an 8-lane divided road in that area. The county considers it "at capacity" when more than 3,590 vehicles use it during the busiest hour of the day.

The current count? Just under 2,860 vehicles per hour - still well below the threshold that would trigger construction.

However, even if traffic reached that magic number, the project faces another obstacle: opposition from the people who would be most affected.

The proposed extension would cut through Wellington's Ranchettes area, home to horse properties and families who chose the location for its quiet, rural character.

"I think I would be opposed to it," said Giannina, a local resident. "It's just such a nice road for families to walk horses. There's lots of wildlife, livestock. I think there's just plenty of other roads people can go down."

For supporters like Andrew, the extension represents more than convenience - it's about connectivity and reducing travel time throughout the area.

"It would save him a lot of time," Andrew explained. "A straight shot to be able to go from Okeechobee down to Glades right on Sansbury through Lyons Road would open up so many avenues for people.

WPTV traffic reporter Johann Hoffend investigated this story after viewer Andrew reached out to ask about the lack of progress.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

