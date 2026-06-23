1 person dead after multi-vehicle crash at intersection of Dixie Highway and Ocean Avenue in Lantana

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and North Dixie Highway in Lantana.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, responding units found two vehicles with extensive damage on Tuesday morning. They say it took 10 minutes to extricate three people from the heavy wreckage.

One person was pronounced dead on scene. Two others were transported by TraumaHawk helicopters to a local trauma center.

The town of Lantana said Dixie Highway was closed in both directions while the crash was investigated.

Lantana police will be investigating the crash.