Stuart Air Show traffic guide: Best routes, free parking and what drivers need to know

STUART — STUART, Fla. — The Stuart Air Show is preparing to take flight at Witham Field, bringing aircraft, crowds and heavier traffic to the Stuart area.

The air show is celebrating its 37th year at Witham Field. Lee Potter with the Stuart Air Show said this year's event will feature the F-16 demo team along with a variety of other aircraft arriving throughout the week.

For drivers, planning the route before leaving home can help make the trip easier.

Getting to the Stuart Air Show

Drivers coming from Interstate 95 can take the Stuart exit and use Kanner Highway to Monterey Road.

Drivers using Florida's Turnpike can take Southwest Martin Downs Boulevard. U.S. 1 and Dixie Highway are also options for reaching Monterey Road.

As drivers approach Witham Field, they should follow posted signs and directions from law enforcement.

The air show has two drive-in entrances off Monterey Road, with the Martin County Sheriff's Office directing traffic in the area.

Where to park

General parking is free in designated Stuart Air Show parking areas.

Complimentary shuttle service will take visitors from the parking areas to the main gates. ADA parking is also available.

Drivers should not create their own parking spots or park outside the designated areas.

The best advice: stick with the official parking lots, watch for posted signs and follow law enforcement directions as you approach the air show.

WPTV Traffic Reporter Johann Hoffend will be at Witham Field with traffic and transportation information for people heading to the Stuart Air Show.

