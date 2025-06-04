Southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike closed near Atlantic Avenue exit due to major crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Florida's Turnpike southbound in Palm Beach County caused all lanes to be shut down.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, at least five vehicles were involved in a wreck with a semi just before 1 p.m. past the Atlantic Avenue exit.

Southbound FL Turnpike shut down south of Atlantic Ave due to Multi-Vehicle Crash. Use alternate routes. Delays will occur. Incident still active. Please make room for emergency vehicles and tow-trucks to be able to get to and clear the scene as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/NMtX0NamfE — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) June 4, 2025

There will be extensive delays.