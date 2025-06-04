Watch Now
Southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike closed near Atlantic Avenue exit due to major crash

FL511
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Florida's Turnpike southbound in Palm Beach County caused all lanes to be shut down.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, at least five vehicles were involved in a wreck with a semi just before 1 p.m. past the Atlantic Avenue exit.

There will be extensive delays.

