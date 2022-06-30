Watch Now
Section of Banyan Boulevard reopens ahead of schedule

City of West Palm Beach Engineering Services Department
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 17:33:02-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A quarter-mile section of Banyan Boulevard in West Palm Beach has reopened to traffic ahead of schedule.

The section of Banyan Boulevard, between Australian Avenue and Tamarind Avenue, reopened on June 23.

The section of road was originally closed through July 15 to advance the Banyan Boulevard Streetscape Project.

The early opening will assist in traffic flow for the City’s annual 4th on Flagler Celebration on Monday.

City officials say the project will improve the experience for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists and features upgraded lighting, improved access to bordering buildings, modernized intersections, repaved roads, and illuminated crosswalks.

Tamarind Avenue at Banyan Boulevard remains closed to north and southbound traffic as roadwork continues.

To learn more about the Banyan Boulevard Streetscape Project call the City of West Palm Beach Engineering Services Department at (561) 494-1040.

