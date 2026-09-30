MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers are facing significant delays at the intersection of Pratt Whitney and Bridge Roads in Martin County during the morning and afternoon commute hours.

The rural four-way stop backs up with commuters, particularly when accidents occur. Many of those drivers travel from places like Lake Okeechobee and Pahokee — workers who live far from their jobs in search of affordable housing.

WATCH Pratt Whitney and Bridge Roads intersection causes daily delays for commuters

Pratt Whitney and Bridge Roads intersection causes daily delays for Martin County commuters

The area has seen some upgrades to support growth and freight movement, but this intersection has only received upgraded signs, rumble strips, and advanced warning signs.

Installing a full traffic light requires meeting state thresholds for high traffic volumes or crash data. The county has studied widening the road in phases.

WPTV connected with the Martin County Board of County Commissioners and will keep track of any plans to add a traffic light in the future.

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