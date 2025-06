Lanes were closed just past Exit 138, Becker Road

Posted

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Lanes back open on Florida's Turnpike South following crash in St. Lucie County. The incident was just past Exit 138, Becker Road. FL511 Traffic cameras show backups starting at mile marker 141.

