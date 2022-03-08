Where to find cheapest gas in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many drivers are rethinking their daily travels with gas prices now at an all-time high.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is now $4.104, breaking the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008.

Oil prices have soared in recent weeks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and there doesn't appear to be any relief in sight.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. will ban Russian oil imports, but drivers can expect to continue to feel the pain at the pump.

Although WPTV can't do anything about the prices, it can spare drivers the effort of burning fuel looking for the best prices.

WPTV.com's gas prices section can help drivers find the lowest gas prices from Sebastian to Boca Raton and anywhere in between.

There are a handful of locations that have listed a gallon of unleaded, regular gas at less than $4, which can usually lead to long lines.

According to the GasBuddy interactive map, some of the least expensive gas can be found in the western communities.

Click on the link to find the cheapest gas near you.

You can also help report the latest price updates.