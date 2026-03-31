Palm Beach County leaders consider gas tax pause as fuel prices soar

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County commissioners are exploring a temporary pause on the local gas tax as fuel prices climb to four-year highs, creating financial strain for residents and businesses across South Florida.

WATCH BELOW: 'Florida is a great place to live, let's just make it more affordable,' Carol Nefzger tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Could Palm Beach County pause gas tax to help drivers?

Vice Mayor Marci Woodward proposed the initiative during recent discussions, suggesting that suspending the county's 12-cent-per-gallon gas tax could provide modest relief to drivers facing an average price of $4.23 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data.

Residents struggling with rising fuel costs

Local drivers are feeling the financial impact of surging gas prices throughout Palm Beach County communities.

Carlos Lucas, a West Palm Beach resident, told WPTV reporter Joel Lopez that filling his truck now costs $120. Lucas has taken on additional work and reduced grocery spending to manage the increased fuel expenses.

"We don't have any, it's expensive, everywhere expensive," Lucas said while searching for affordable gas stations across the county.

Carol Nefzger, a massage therapist who travels to clients throughout Palm Beach County, said the rising costs have forced her to increase service prices.

"It has added a lot of cost to that which I have to add on to my customers, which they don't like, but I didn't start the war, so I can't do anything about it," Nefzger told WPTV.

Potential savings from gas tax suspension

The proposed gas tax pause would provide the following savings for Palm Beach County drivers:



10-gallon fill-up: $1.20 cheaper

15-gallon fill-up: $1.80 cheaper

20-gallon fill-up: $2.40 cheaper

"It's not a lot, but every little bit would help right now," Woodward said.

Financial impact on county services

Palm Beach County generated $52.6 million from gas taxes in the previous year, according to county records. The revenue funds critical transportation infrastructure, with $33.7 million supporting Palm Tran public transit operations and $18.9 million allocated for road engineering and infrastructure projects.

Mayor Sara Baxter expressed support for tax relief while emphasizing the need for alternative funding sources.

"I would love to cut the gas taxes, we just have to make sure we would properly fund the infrastructure we are constantly talking about," Baxter said. "So, if we do go down that route, we need to make sure we have found alternate funding for it."

Why this matters now

Gas prices reaching four-year highs are creating unprecedented financial pressure on Palm Beach County families and businesses. The county's consideration of tax relief reflects growing concerns about affordability in South Florida, where transportation costs significantly impact household budgets and business operations.

County review and alternative solutions

County staff members are currently reviewing the feasibility of implementing a temporary gas tax suspension. Some commissioners are encouraging residents to consider public transportation alternatives to reduce fuel dependency.

The proposal comes as Palm Beach County continues balancing resident affordability concerns with maintaining essential infrastructure funding.

"Florida is a great place to live, let's just make it more affordable," Nefzger said.

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