Gas prices drop in Florida on Labor Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Whether traveling by air or by car, Floridians have something to celebrate on Labor Day: lower gas prices.

AAA said the recent drop in gas prices can be attributed to weaker oil prices, softer demand for gasoline and fewer major refinery outages than last summer.

Nationwide, gas prices are down 15 cents from a month ago and down 49 cents from a year ago.

AAA

In Florida, gas prices have dropped 12 cents from a month ago and 39 cents from a year ago

In Port St. Lucie, gas prices have dropped 14 cents from a month ago and 38 cents from a year ago

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area has the most expensive gas in the state at $3.46 a gallon. However, gas prices have dropped 13 cents from a month ago and 40 cents from a year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state is in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area at $2.95 a gallon, 53 cents down from last year.