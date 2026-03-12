Gas prices top $4 in some South Florida communities — here's how to pay less at the pump

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Gas prices are topping $4 a gallon in some South Florida communities, and the difference between the cheapest and most expensive stations can be significant — sometimes more than a dollar per gallon depending on where you fill up and how you pay.

WPTV hit the road on Thursday to find out if a couple of decisions at the gas pump can end up costing more.

Heading south on Interstate 95 to Boca Raton, we spotted stations along Yamato Road that were selling gas at just over or just under $4 a gallon — and that was the cash price. Using a card meant paying an extra 30 to 50 cents per gallon at the stations we visited.

One driver at a Boca Raton station said he knew where to find cheaper gas but made a different choice that day.

"I know where the least expensive station is, but today, I don't feel like dealing with the lines," he said.

Those lines were at membership discount stores.

A Costco in Lantana was selling gas at $3.55 a gallon — a significantly lower price — but drivers were paying with their time — waiting in line to fuel up. A station just a couple of traffic lights away was selling gas at $3.77 a gallon.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Matt McClain said price differences between nearby stations are not unusual.

"Competition can be a great thing, but it can also be a two-edged sword," McClain said. "Exactly what you're highlighting on is exactly at times what you'll find from one community to another."

Driving farther into West Palm Beach, a station on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard was selling gas at $3.89 for both cash and credit. But around the corner, BJ's Wholesale Club was the bargain of the day, offering gas at $3.34 a gallon — or $3.19 if customers used the store's credit card.

One driver said the savings were worth the extra travel time.

"It's worth the trip. I drove 13 minutes away just to come here. I think it's worth it," he said.

Another driver said she made the trip from northern Palm Beach County to the West Palm Beach BJ's specifically for the lower price.

"I drove all the way down from Palm Beach Gardens to come get gas, so yes, I'm going to continue to keep driving as long as it's this cheap cause its about $4," she said.

When it comes to filling up, where you buy and whether you use cash or a credit card can end up making a big difference in your wallet.

Palm Beach County has some of the highest fuel prices in the state. According to AAA, the average price for gas in the county was $3.84, while St. Lucie County was 10 cents cheaper at $3.74. The average in the state on Thursday was $3.72, which is 12 cents higher than the national average.

