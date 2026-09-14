Gas prices in Palm Beach County jump more than 20 cents a gallon in just one week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Driving to work and school got a little more expensive this week as gas prices increased.

Many stations across South Florida and the Treasure Coast are at $4 or more.

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Palm Beach County gas prices spike 20+ cents in one week

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"Everybody is hurting, everybody is feeling the crunch, everybody is paying for it. We're going to do everything possible to keep it as low as possible," said Alex Fernandez, the owner of West Palm Gas.

At Fernandez's station, unleaded regular gas was selling for $3.98, and diesel was $6.38 by Monday afternoon.

Some stations in West Palm Beach that WPTV spotted were selling regular gas at $4.59 and as high as $4.99 a gallon.

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World oil prices on Monday were just above the $100-a-barrel mark.

According to AAA, gas in Palm Beach County has increased 22 cents a gallon from last week and in St. Lucie County, 23 cents a gallon from last week.

Analysts point to the wars in Iran and Ukraine as pressuring oil prices to rise.

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"I consume about two or three full tanks a week," says Santiago Gonzalez, who owns 212 Construction.

"I see the difference go from $80 dollars to $100, and I have to pass that on to my clients," Gonzalez said.

Some drivers say they are now limiting how much gas they buy to $20 or $30 a stop.

Gas station owners like Fernandez hope oil prices stabilize.

"Maybe we get things changing overseas, and it helps out a little bit, but just the pattern of how things are going right now, just going up," Fernandez said.