Gas prices drop to $2.80 as 7.5 million Florida drivers hit the road for holidays

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Whether it's packing up the car or stuffing a bag in the overhead space, holiday travelers may find a few ways to save some money this year.

The price of gas is the biggest savings for drivers, with the average price in Florida currently at about $2.80.

WATCH BELOW: Lower gas prices and airfare bring relief to travelers

AAA says about 7.5 million Florida drivers will travel at least 50 miles this holiday week.

"Oil prices are at multi-year lows," Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy said. "The myth is that demand is higher during the holidays, but it's really not. Americans take the week off. Schools are shut down. There's not a lot of gasoline demand, and that's why gas prices are much lower in winter than they tend to be in the summer."

At the airport, airfare costs are 5.7% lower than they were a year ago, according to NerdWallet's Travel Inflation Report for December.

During the heavy travel period of Dec. 20 to Jan. 1, LendingTree says 41% of Americans expect to spend up to a $1,000 for travel.

The study also found 40% plan to drive for their holiday trip and 29% are shortening or cutting back on their trips.