PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — South Florida drivers are catching a break at the gas pump, with prices dipping just under $4 per gallon across Palm Beach County. While motorists are celebrating the relief, experts warn it won't last long.

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Gas prices dip below $4 a gallon in South Florida, but experts warn relief may not last long

Residents are making the most of lower prices while they can.

"The price is very feasible," Hashika Haywood said.

The decrease stems from reduced tensions in the Middle East as the U.S. works toward a lasting peace deal. This has led to increased oil purchases by countries previously blocked from accessing oil through the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in the largest decrease in U.S. oil reserves on record.

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Patrick DeHann, a GasBuddy analyst, explains that current low prices reflect temporary market slack. However, he's concerned about what's coming next.

"There's a little bit of slack, and that's what motorists are enjoying right now," DeHann said. "But once that slack is out of the market, once the strategic reserve is drained by the time we get to Labor Day, I'm so worried about the whiplash that consumers could face, and there's no telling when that whiplash could hit."

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While drivers appreciate any savings, they're realistic about gas prices.

"A dollar saved is a dollar earned." Brian Schwan said. "Any time these prices come down, it's exciting.

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