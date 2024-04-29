Florida gas prices slightly lower than last week; Palm Beach County paying most

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As of Monday morning, the state average gas price per gallon was $3.57, slightly less than a week ago, 3 cents less than last month and 10 cents less than this time last year.

According to AAA, the state average price per gallon of gas in Florida is currently $3.57 and the most expensive gas in the state is in Palm Beach County with a current average of $3.75.

In Martin County, the average is currently $3.61. St. Lucie County is $3.59 and in both Okeechobee and Indian River County, the average is $3.57.

According to AAA, the current average is well below last year's high and about $1.30 less than the high in 2022.

Real Estate News Here's why gas stations are being hit with high insurance bills Matt Sczesny

"A couple years ago, the average price reached an all-time high of $4.89," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "I'm sure nobody wants to see prices like that ever again. Where we're at right now, $3.57, it's still relatively high, but it's something that we tend to expect this time of year."

According to oilprice.com, that is partially because as the summer months near, summer gasoline blends are more expensive to produce and oil refineries have to shut down production each year when they switch from winter to summer blends.

The high-demand driving season is often also to blame for the price hike.

AAA recommends consumers pay in cash because some gas stations charge extra if paying with a credit card, combine errands to limit drive times and shop around for the best price.

You can track the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. You can also click here to see the lowest gas prices near you.