Florida gas prices lowest since February

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida are finally going down.

According to AAA, as of Sunday the average price at the pump was $3.30, the lowest since Feb. 28. The average price declined over the last 17 consecutive days, which is attributed in part to the price of crude oil dropping over the last few weeks.

"Floridians and summer visitors will be pleasantly surprised when they go to fill up the gas tank this week," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

The average price is 22 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year.

As of Monday, the state average was $3.28.

In Martin County, it's $3.27 a gallon and in St. Lucie County it's $3.29. However, Palm Beach County is listed as one of the most expensive markets in Florida, at $3.51 a gallon.