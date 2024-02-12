Florida gas prices decline, while gas in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area remains high

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's average gas price is now on a 10-day streak of declines, falling a total of 13 cents per gallon.

"Florida gas prices have recently followed a cycle where they decline for about two weeks, then shoot back up again," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "That trend, plus a recent uptick in futures prices, will likely lead to a jump at the pump, possibly as early as Monday afternoon."

The state average dropped from $3.23 to $3.14 per gallon on Sunday, according to the AAA. That price is the lowest daily average since Feb. 1.

"The state average has plummeted more than 16 cents in the past two weeks," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

The least expensive gas in the state is in the Panama City area for $2.93 and Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $2.99.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Fuel Frustration

However, the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton metro market is leading the state with the most expensive gas at $3.34 followed by Naples at $3.24.

As of Sunday, the average price for gas in the U.S. was $3.19 compared to $3.42 a year ago.