Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
CORRECTS DATE - Chevron Gas prices over the $5 mark are displayed in Visalia, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jun 12, 2022
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.97 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.55 per gallon.

The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.43 per gallon. The average price of diesel rose 20 cents, to $5.86 a gallon.

