Florida DOT closes Southern Boulevard off-ramp at US 441 in Royal Palm Beach for widening project

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation closed the eastbound Southern Boulevard off-ramp at US 441 in the Village of Royal Palm Beach. The closure includes the U-turn lane.

Crews are widening the roadway and the C-51 canal bridge under the structure to accommodate new turn lanes and upgraded traffic signals.

The work will add dual right turn lanes along northbound and southbound US 441, triple left turn lanes along the eastbound and westbound Southern Boulevard ramps, and dual right turn lanes along the eastbound and westbound Southern Boulevard ramps to improve traffic flow and capacity.

WATCH: Florida DOT closes Southern Boulevard off-ramp at US 441

Southern Blvd ramp closed at US 441 in Royal Palm Beach

Work will occur in phases to minimize impacts to the public. Crews will maintain access to nearby businesses and homes throughout the project.

The closure began Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, and will remain in effect until fall 2026. FDOT said the schedule may change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Drivers heading west on US 441 must follow a detour. Motorists should continue east on Southern Boulevard past the US 441 off-ramp, then make a U-turn at Fairgrounds Road to access westbound US 441.

