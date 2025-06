WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Eastbound Northlake Blvd. near State Road 7, outside the Shoppes at Ibis, is partially reopened after a vehicle crash with injuries.

West Palm Beach police are asking people to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

WPTV Traffic Reporter Johann Hoffend is at the scene of the crash and sees both Palm Beach Gardens police and West Palm Beach police on the scene. A motorcycle can be seen on the ground.