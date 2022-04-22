Watch
Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash on Florida's Turnpike at Glades Road

2 killed in wrong-way collision
A deadly crash has closed Florida's Turnpike northbound for hours Friday morning.
Posted at 6:45 AM, Apr 22, 2022
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A driver going the wrong way caused a deadly crash Friday morning on Florida's Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The northbound lanes were closed for hours between Glades Road in Boca Raton and Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

According to the FHP, a 25-year-old man from Weston was driving south in the northbound lanes on the shoulder and inside lane.

Troopers said his car then collided head-on with another vehicle. Both drivers died in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

