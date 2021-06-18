Corona semi-trailer truck, SUV damaged in Northlake Boulevard crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a Corona semi-trailer truck and a sport utility vehicle on Northlake Boulevard was detouring westbound traffic Friday morning.
Chopper 5 was flying over the scene of the crash in the westbound lanes of Northlake Boulevard, about a mile west of the Bee Line Highway near the Grassy Waters Preserve.
A view from above showed a badly damaged SUV and a Corona semi-trailer truck with its rear tires detached.
Police were detouring traffic at Northlake Boulevard and Bee Line Highway during the crash investigation.
Traffic was backed up as westbound vehicles were being forced to turn around.
Police didn't say if anyone was injured in the crash.
No further details about the crash were immediately available.