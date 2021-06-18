Watch
Corona semi-trailer truck, SUV damaged in Northlake Boulevard crash

Westbound traffic being detoured
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
This SUV was badly damaged in a crash on Northlake Boulevard.
Posted at 9:28 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 10:40:17-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a Corona semi-trailer truck and a sport utility vehicle on Northlake Boulevard was detouring westbound traffic Friday morning.

Chopper 5 was flying over the scene of the crash in the westbound lanes of Northlake Boulevard, about a mile west of the Bee Line Highway near the Grassy Waters Preserve.

A Corona semi-trailer truck's rear wheels detached.

A view from above showed a badly damaged SUV and a Corona semi-trailer truck with its rear tires detached.

The wheels of a Corona semi-trailer truck could be seen resting on a grass median on Northlake Boulevard.

Police were detouring traffic at Northlake Boulevard and Bee Line Highway during the crash investigation.

Traffic was backed up as westbound vehicles were being forced to turn around.

Traffic was backed up as a result of the crash.

Police didn't say if anyone was injured in the crash.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

