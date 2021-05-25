Watch
2 troopers injured in crash on Florida's Turnpike; northbound lanes closed near PGA Blvd.

All northbound lanes closed; traffic being diverted off at PGA Blvd. exit
Turnpike closed May 25, 2021
Posted at 4:43 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 17:07:24-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers were injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash that shut down the northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens.

According to FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes, a truck pulling a trailer with three vehicles on it lost control near mile marker 113 and caused a collision between the troopers, who were conducting a traffic stop.

Reyes said both troopers and the driver of the vehicle that was stopped were seriously injured, although their injuries were not life-threatening.

All northbound lanes were closed and traffic was being diverted off at the PGA Boulevard exit.

Reyes said the lanes were expected to be closed through the rush hour while workers remove debris from the highway.

