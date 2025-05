PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two accidents on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County are causing traffic delays Thursday morning.

A minor accident has blocked the left lane of Florida's Turnpike North before mile marker 91 in the Lake Worth area. Traffic is backing up for around four miles.

FL511

An accident on Florida's Turnpike South at the exit 86 ramp, Boynton Beach Boulevard, has blocked the right lane.