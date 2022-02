BOCA RATON, Fla. — All southbound lanes on Interstate 95 are blocked at Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton following a fatal 6-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:44 p.m.

FHP said one male is confirmed deceased at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted off Palmetto Park Road.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.