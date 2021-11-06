Watch
1 man dead after pedestrian and semi-truck crash on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue

Posted at 10:54 AM, Nov 06, 2021
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Multiple lanes were blocked for over five hours on I-95 southbound near Atlantic Avenue after a fatal crash.

Troopers say a crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Saturday between a pedestrian, semi-truck and other vehicles.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

