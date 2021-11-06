1 man dead after pedestrian and semi-truck crash on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Multiple lanes were blocked for over five hours on I-95 southbound near Atlantic Avenue after a fatal crash.

Troopers say a crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Saturday between a pedestrian, semi-truck and other vehicles.

NEW: CRASH is blocking two lanes on I-95 (SB) at Yamato. Also very sluggish heading into Boca on I-95 around Glades Rd. Another crash blocking several lanes heading south near Palmetto Park. — WPTV Traffic (@wptvtraffic) November 5, 2021

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.