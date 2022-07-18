Toys ‘R’ Us Is Coming To Every Macy’s Ahead Of This Holiday Season

Generations of Toys “R” Us kids were crushed when the last store closed for good in 2018. But, happily, following some pop-ups and partnerships in 2019, the former big box toy store announced it would come back in the form of a collaboration with more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide in 2022. Now, the brands have announced that they will be in stores all over the U.S. in time for the holiday season.

Beginning late this month and rolling out through mid-October, the in-store shops will include playful fixtures, hands-on demonstration tables where you can interact with various toys, a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” for fun photo ops and more.

Toys “R” Us shared the news on TikTok today with a video of Geoffrey the Giraffe walking through one of the stores with a checklist as the famous store jingle plays in the background.

“We’re back! Your favorite toy store is returning nationwide,” @toysrus wrote in the video’s caption. “By this holiday season, TRU will be at every Macy’s in America! Every. Single. One.”

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys ‘R’ Us experience to life in our stores,” Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, said in a press release. “We hope Toys ‘R’ Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys ‘R’ Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

The in-store shops will range from smaller 1,000-square-foot editions to a handful of 10,000-square-foot flagship stores in existing locations, including:

Lenox Square, Atlanta

State Street, Chicago

Ala Moana, Honolulu

Memorial City, Houston

South Coast Plaza, Los Angeles

Aventura, Miami

Dadeland, Miami

Herald Square, New York

Roosevelt Field, New York

Union Square, San Francisco

Valley Fair, San Jose, California

The stores could add up to 3,000 square feet during the holiday season.

All Macy’s stores will celebrate the openings by hosting nine days of in-store events from Oct. 15 through Oct. 23. The events will include family-friendly activities and daily giveaways.

